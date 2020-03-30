Fake circular stating booze stores in Karnataka will be opened up does the rounds

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 30: A circular has been doing the rounds claiming that wine stores would be open for three hours everyday amidst the nation-wide lockdown.

The circular states, " director of prohibition and excise, department Government of Karnataka states issues order no 212/2020. Order says all the wine shops in the state will remain open from March 29 between 14:00 hours to 17:30. 5 excise constables would be duly deployed at each shop to maintain social distancing. Those violating the timings would be punished." The circular is signed by the Director, Prohibition and Excise Department.

This is clearly a fake order which is being circulated by some miscreants. First and foremost the letter head on which the circular is printed has the seal of the Telangana government. The order however speaks of the prohibition being lifted in Karnataka.

Secondly, there is no such order issued by any government across the country. When Karnataka announced the lockdown last Monday, it made it clear that only shops dealing with essential supplies will remain. Alcohol has not been classified as an essential commodity, either by the Karnataka government or the Union Home Ministry.