    Fake: Centre has not designated Guwahati as a red zone

    New Delhi, May 12: There is a claim on the social media that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decreed Guwahati as a red zone.

    The message says that MHA has declared Guwahati as a red zone. The state government has not issued any official statement as yet though, the message further states.

    However, this claim is fake as there are no red zone districts in Assam as of now. Further, it is the Ministry of Health Affairs that decides on the zones and not the Ministry of Home Affairs.

    During last week's briefing, the Health Ministry had said that it was coordinating with the states on the re-classification of zones. The new list would out soon, the ministry had also said. Moreover, during the meeting of the Prime Minister with the Chief Ministers on Monday, there was an appeal made by some of the CMs to let states decide on the zones. The Centre is yet to take a call on the same.

