Fake: Central Govt employees not to face pay cut of 30 per cent

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 11: A claim was made by a news channel that the government was planning on cutting salaries of Central Government employees by 30 per cent.

The report said that 30 per cent salary cut proposal on the table as government mulls Central staff pay cut. Pay cut mulled in a graded manner. Grade-D and contractual staff to be exempted from this pay cut, the report also said.

fake news buster

The Ministry of Finance clarified that there is no proposal under consideration of government for any cut whatsoever in the existing salary of any category of central government employees. This reporting some sections of the media have no basis and are false the ministry also said.