Fake: CBSE has not recommended online exam through this app

New Delhi, June 02: There is a claim that the CBSE has directed schools to conduct online exams by purchasing an application developed by V H Softwares.

It is also further claimed that the CBSE has appointed Dr. Sahil Gehlot as the OSD for this purpose.

The message says, ' the board is aware of the pitiable conditions in the state of Maharashtra and conducting online examination is a cumbersome task for schools. The board has successfully tested an online examination system called ePariksha. This software prevents cheating and is able to detect audio visual movements of students.

This is a fake message. The CBSE has not recommended any online examination by the software developed by V H Softwares/VS studies, it has been clarified. Please do not believe this message and debunk it.