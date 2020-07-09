  • search
    Fake: CBSE has not announced dates of Class 10, 12 results 2020

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 09: A circular attributed to the CBSE about the declaration of the Class 10, 12 results 2020 is doing the rounds on the social media.

    It says that the board would declare the results of the Class 10 and 12 on July 13 and and 11.

    However the board has said that the circular is fake. It has come to the notice of the Board that there is a fake message being circulated with regard to the declaration of the Class 10 and 12 results 2020. It is hereby clarified that the Board has not yet announced the results dates. Public is hereby advised to await the announcement of the CBSE official website or social media account, the Board also said.

    Due to high demand and owing to the remaining admission process of students various universities and colleges in India and abroad, the CBSE along with the Ministry of HRD has decided to release the results of students of Class 10 and 12 as early as possible, the fake note had read.

    The revised date of the results says that the results for Class 12 will be available on July 11 by 4 pm. In the case of Class 10, it would be available on July 13 by 4 pm latest, the fake note circulating on the social media said.

