  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fake B S Yediyurappa did not attend Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 20: There is a post that has gone viral, claiming that Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa had attended the wedding of former Karnataka CM, H D Kumaraswamy's son.

    Fake B S Yediyurappa did not attend Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding

    It is said that Yediyurappa had attended the wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday and flouted social distancing norms. The post says that the ruling and opposition sides are together because they are rich. Only the poor have to follow the lockdown norms even if they are dying of hunger, the message also says.

    The post was also shared on Twitter by one user and it has got nearly 4,000 likes.

    However, the photograph claiming that Yediyurappa had attended the wedding is fake.

    When we did a reverse image search on Google, we found that the photograph was shot on February 10, 2020. The Karnataka CM had attended Nikhil Kumaraswamy's engagement and now the photo is being passed as one that was clicked at the wedding.

    The fact is that Yediyurappa did not attend the wedding that was held last Friday at Ramnagar. However, Kumaraswamy came in for severe criticism for having the wedding without following social distancing norms.

    More BS YEDIYURAPPA News

    Read more about:

    bs yediyurappa

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X