Fake B S Yediyurappa did not attend Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s wedding

Bengaluru, Apr 20: There is a post that has gone viral, claiming that Karnataka Chief Minister, B S Yediyurappa had attended the wedding of former Karnataka CM, H D Kumaraswamy's son.

It is said that Yediyurappa had attended the wedding of Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday and flouted social distancing norms. The post says that the ruling and opposition sides are together because they are rich. Only the poor have to follow the lockdown norms even if they are dying of hunger, the message also says.

The post was also shared on Twitter by one user and it has got nearly 4,000 likes.

However, the photograph claiming that Yediyurappa had attended the wedding is fake.

When we did a reverse image search on Google, we found that the photograph was shot on February 10, 2020. The Karnataka CM had attended Nikhil Kumaraswamy's engagement and now the photo is being passed as one that was clicked at the wedding.

The fact is that Yediyurappa did not attend the wedding that was held last Friday at Ramnagar. However, Kumaraswamy came in for severe criticism for having the wedding without following social distancing norms.