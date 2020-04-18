  • search
    Fake: Assam has not run out of salt

    New Delhi, Apr 18: A rumour in Assam regarding the shortage of salt has created a great deal of panic.

    The message stating that there is a shortage of salt in Assam has been doing the rounds and at such times it has led to panic.

    The Assam Police has however clarified that there this claim is fake. Some mischievous elements are trying to spread rumours about the shortage of salt in Assam. This is fake, untrue and baseless, the Assam police has said.

      There is no shortage of salt. More than enough stock of all essentials including salt is available. Citizens are requested not to pay any heed to such rumours, the Assam police also said.

