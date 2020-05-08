  • search
    Fake: Army not being deployed in Mumbai to enforce lockdown

    New Delhi, May 08: There is a claim circulating on WhatsApp that says that the entire city of Mumbai would be under a military lockdown.

    Fake: Army not being deployed in Mumbai to enforce lockdown

    Entire Mumbai military lockdown for 10 days from Saturday. Please stock everything. Only milk and medicine will be available, the message also says.

    Fake News Buster

    This is a fake message. The Army or Navy personnel are not being deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order in the city. This is a fake message and please do not forward it or believe in it.

    Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that the lockdown may be extended till the end of May, especially in the Mumbai and Pune regions.

    Both cities have contributed to 90 per cent of Maharashtra's cases so far. The extended lockdown announced by the Home Ministry ends on May 17.

