    Fake: Amit Shah did not say mobile internet services will be snapped in J&K

    New Delhi, June 30: A message is doing the rounds claiming that fixed line broadband and mobile internet services will be snapped in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The message has been attributed to Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. The Ministry of Home Affairs has however clarified that this message is fake.

    This is a fake tweet and no such tweet has been put out by Amit Shah, the MHA also clarified.

      Several such tweets have emerged in the past as well. There is no such plan to snap fixed line broadband and internet services in Jammu and Kashmir, the MHA further said. The fake post has been retweeted 83 k times and has 200k likes as per the snapshot that has been put out.

      Story first published: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:01 [IST]
