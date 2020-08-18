Fake: Ajit Doval did not wish Egyptians a happy Independence Day on August 15

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 18: On Independence Day, several images of National Security Advisor wish Egypt a happy Independence Day went viral on the social media.

A screenshot of an Independence Day message with an Egyptian national flag was posted on a Facebook Page said to be belonging to the National Security Advisor. The post enraged many with comments questioning as to why the Egyptian and Indian Flag was not used.

This is the Indian National Security Advisor and Ex RAW Agent, Mr. Ajit Kumar Kumar Doval. He is wishing Happy Independence Day to Egypt today. This is why Indian forces are the worst, the post read.

Another post also said that the NSA has purportedly wished, happy Independence Day to all of us. This is followed by three Egyptian national flags.

This is completely false and fake. The National Security Advisor does not have social media accounts. He does not have a Twitter or Facebook account of page.