Faith is the bird……Sitharaman quotes Rabindranath Tagore in Budget speech

    New Delhi, Feb 01: Faith is the bird that feels the light when the dawn is still dark, Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said while quoting Rabindranath Tagore.

    Referring to this quote, Sitharaman said that this moment in history is the dawn of a new era, where India is well-poised to be the land of hope and promise.

    She said that the Budget was prepared under circumstances never seen before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Sitharaman recognised the recounted the unprecedented circumstances owing to the pandemic and also lauded the services rendered by the COVID-19 warriors during the critical months of the pandemic.

    Story first published: Monday, February 1, 2021, 12:08 [IST]
    Union Budget 2021
    X