‘Faith in judiciary restored’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter after SC's verdict

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 06: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Sana welcomed the Supreme Court's order that allowed her to meet her mother, saying that her faith in the judiciary has restored.

"When the government of India doesn't give me my fundamental right, my civil liberties, I have no other alternative but to knock at the doors of the judiciary which I have immense faith in. My faith in the judiciary has been restored after today's verdict," NDTV reported her saying in Chennai.

"This time when I go, I will not let them harass me or intimidate me as I have the backing of the Supreme Court. They can't harass me the way they did those two weeks I was in Kashmir," she said.

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter writes to Amit Shah on detention, says 'caged like animals'

The Supreme Court had on Thursday allowed People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Sana Iltija to meet her mother while she remains under house arrest.

Iltijia had moved to Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking directions to the authorities to allow her to meet her mother, who is under detention following the abrogation of Article 370 from the state.

Earlier, she had written a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah over the restriction in Jammu and Kashmir and said that while the country was celebrating Independence Day, Kashmiri people were being "caged like animals" and "deprived of basic human rights".

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was arrested along with hundreds of other politicians on August 4 as a precaution to avoid any trouble over the Centre's decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.