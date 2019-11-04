  • search
Trending Odd Even Delhi Air Quality
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fadnavis to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today as Maharashtra impasse continues

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 04: Amid an impasse on government formation in Maharashtra due to a tussle between allies BJP and Shiv Sena and unseasonal rains destroying crops, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will head to Delhi on Monday to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, results of which were declared on October 24, while the Sena got 56.

    File photo of Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis
    File photo of Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis

    However, the two parties, which fought the polls in the alliance, have got caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

    Sources, however, said the meeting with Shah will be to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state.

    While the state government announced a Rs 10,000 crore package for affected farmers, ally Sena as well as opposition Congress and NCP called it inadequate considering the several lakh hectares of crops that have been damaged.

    Maharashtra Assembly term ends on Nov 9: Fadnavis to stake claim by Wednesday

    The state government had earlier put the crop area damaged at 54.22 lakh hectares.

    Incidentally, earlier in the day, the Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut had raised the "mysterious silence" of Shah, who heads the BJP, on the deadlock over formation of the government.

    The term of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 9.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis amit shah new delhi ndrf rains maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue