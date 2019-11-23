  • search
    Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar as deputy

    Mumbai, Nov 23: Devendra Fadnavis has taken oath as the Chief Minister Maharashtra. He was administered the oath of office by Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan.

    Ajit Pawar of the NCP has been sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Pawar after taking oath said since result day no party was able to form a government in the state. We decided to come together and form a stable government, Pawar also said.

    Fadnavis said that the people had given us a clear mandate, but the Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties. As a result of this President's rule was imposed in the state. Maharashtra needed a stable government and not an unstable one.

    Immediately after the oath taking ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated both Fadnavis and Pawar. I am confident that they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra, Modi also said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah too took to Twitter and congratulated Fandnavis and Pawar.

    The BJP has 105 seats, while the NCP has 54. In the 288 member assembly, the magic mark is 245 and both the parties are comfortably ahead of the mark. The Shiv Sena and the Congress on the other hand have 56 and 44 seats each.

    It was an early morning twist in Maharashtra. Until late night, the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress maintained that they would form the government. It was also said that the decks had been cleared and they would stake a claim to form the government on Saturday.

