    Fadnavis protected fake note racket: Nawab Malik

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 10: NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday accused former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of protecting fake currency rackets in the state with help from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. He also alleged that Fadnavis had links with gangster Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati.

    Nawab Malik

    Addressing a press conference, Malik said "I'm fighting against a man who is framing innocent people in fake cases. Devendra Fadnavis is not only diverting my issue but also trying to defend one officer (Sameer Wankhede)."

    "Nagpur's notorious criminal Munna Yadav was appointed chairman of Construction Workers' Board by Devendra Fadnavis during his govt. One Haidar Azam, involved in illegal immigration of Bangladeshis, was appointed chairman of Maulana Azad Finance Corporation by Fadnavis," he said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:41 [IST]
