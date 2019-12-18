  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Citizenship Bill Flashback 2019
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Fadnavis posting 'doctored videos' of protest by AMU students out of desperation'

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 18: Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday accused former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis of posting online "doctored videos" of protest by AMU students "out of desperation".

    Fadnavis posting doctored videos of protest by AMU students out of desperation

    Chavan said that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, should refrain from spreading "hateful" information. He tagged an Alt news report which said students of the Uttar Pradesh-based Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had not raised "anti-Hindu" slogans during their protest against the amended Citizenship Act.

    Tension continues around AMU: 26 people released

    video was tweeted by several BJP leaders, including Fadnavis, in the last two days. "It is sad to see that former CM Devendra Fadnavis is spreading doctored videos out of desperation. He or his office must check veracity of the videos," Chavan said in a tweet. "As a former home minister and responsible leader of opposition, he must restrain from spreading hateful and possibly fake information," the former chief minister added.

    Hundreds of students of the AMU protested against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday and clashed with police. The police later used batons and teargas to disperse them.

    More PRITHVIRAJ CHAVAN News

    Read more about:

    prithviraj chavan aligarh muslim university devendra fadnavis citizenship bill

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue