    Fadnavis meets Shah in Delhi, says need to form govt in Maharashtra at earliest

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 4: There is need to form a government in Maharashtra at the earliest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

    As the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state, Fadnavis reached here on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president at his residence, party insiders said.

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    "There is need to form the government in Maharashtra at the earliest... I am sure, I am confident that the government will be formed," Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting. He later met BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav who was in charge of elections in Maharashtra.

    A chariot stuck in the mud of arrogance: Shiv Sena on Maharashtra deadlock

    Unlike the last assembly elections, the BJP and the Shiv Sena this time fought elections in alliance with each other. The BJP won 105 seats and the Shiv Sena 56. The two parties are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

    However, officially Fadnavis met Shah to seek more help from the centre for a package for Maharashtra's farmers whose crops have been affected by unseasonal rains.

    maharashtra amit shah

