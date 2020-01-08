  • search
Trending Nirbhaya JNU Bharat Bandh
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fadnavis meets Modi-baiter Raj Thackeray in Mumbai amid tie-up speculation

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 07: Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met with MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Prabhadevi area on Tuesday.

    Fadnavis meets Modi-baiter Raj Thackeray in Mumbai

    The meeting between the two leaders lasted for nearly two hours, sources said.

    However, what transpired during the meeting could not be known immediately.

    The meeting assumes significance against the backdrop of the MNS chief running a campaign against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, triggering speculations that he was getting close to the NCP leadership.

    Raj Thackeray, who portrays his party as the only saviour of Marathi interests, is the estranged cousin of Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

    The MNS, which is battling for political survival in the state, currently has only one MLA in the state Legislative Assembly.

    Raj Thackeray is expected to hold a public rally on January 23, where he might announce a key decision, an MNS official said.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    devendra fadnavis raj thackeray mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 0:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 8, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue