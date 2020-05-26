Fadnavis explains how Centre helped Maharashtra during coronavirus crisis

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 26: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the Centre, through various packages, has helped the state government.

"The Maharashtra government is yet to spend financial aid provided by the Centre. I'm giving out the information today as there is an attempt to show that the centre is not helping the state government," said Fadnavis at a press conference.

"I really don't understand what is the priority of the state government, today the state needs assertive leadership, I expect Uddhav ji to take bold decisions," Fadnavis further said.

"Maharashtra has the maximum cases of the novel coronavirus. In the last one month, only 3,500 tests are done per day, out of which 32 per cent were tested positive. In the last 2-3 days, it has gone up to 40 per cent. Patients are not getting beds and there is no place to keep the corpses. People are dying on streets," he said.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi said that his party is a part of the government and not of the decision-making team. It's a surprising statement. The moment they [Congress] realised that situation of Covid is going out of hand, they are planning to walk away from responsibility putting the blame on Uddhav Thackeray. Rahul Gandi's statement shows that the Congress is running away from its responsibility," Fadnavis added.

According to the Garib Kalyan package, food grains to poor were provided. Foodgrains worth Rs 4,592 crore was provided. Rs 1,308 crore was deposited in Jan Dhan accounts. Rs 116 crore was provided to senior citizen widows and specially-abled.

One trains cost Rs 50 lakh. The Centre has given Rs 300 crore help to the state.

An amount of Rs 1,148 crore was due to the state government from the centre in the form of tax returns, but we gave more than Rs 4,000 crore extra.

Apart from this, Rs 9,069 crore was provided for agricultural produce.

"As far as GST is concerned, every year compensation cess is provided to states. This year, the amount in that cess was low due to the low inflow of taxes. But still, the centre went out of the way and cleared amounts till November.

In all, the centre provided Rs 28,104 crore to the state govt.

Gandhi on Tuesday said the four phases of nationwide lockdown have "failed" and not given the results that Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected as he urged the Centre to spell out its strategy for "opening up" the country.

The Congress leader expressed concern that if the government functions haphazardly during the non-lockdown period, the country will face a second wave of coronavirus which will be "extremely devastating".