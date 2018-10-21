Fact finding mission to probe alleged Lashkar funding for Mosque

New Delhi, Oct 21: Following the revelation by the National Investigation in a terror funding case, a three member fact finding team reached Palwal in Haryana to probe the alleged funds being given by the Lashkar-e-Tayiba to construct a Mosque.

The NIA had during its probe said that the Falah-e-Insaniyat, the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba had allegedly given funds to construct a Mosque in Haryana.

A three member team of the Delhi Minorities Commission will meet the family members of those arrested by the NIA. The team comprises human rights activist Ovais Sultan Khan, DMC Advisory Committee member Sardar Gurmindar Singh Matharu and member of Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar, Abu Bakr Sabbaq.