Fact Check: Will lockdown be reimposed in Delhi?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday dismissed the speculation of reimposing a lockdown and said that the step "will not be effective now".

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

The third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in Delhi, he further said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took stock of Delhi's COVID-19 situation in the wake of recent spike in cases in the national capital.

Coronavirus vaccine update: Sputnik V arrive in India, clinical trials shortly

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The sudden spike in coronavirus cases comes amid the festive season and rising pollution levels. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali was on Saturday and Chhath later this week.

The National Centre for Disease Control, in a report drafted recently, had warned that Delhi needed to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh COVID-19 cases per day, taking into account the winter-related respiratory problems, a large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.