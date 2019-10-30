  • search
    Fact Check: Vladimir Putin not visiting Tamil Nadu to watch Jallikattu

    By Shreya
    |

    Chennai, Oct 30: Russian President Vladimir Putin will not visit Tamil Nadu to watch the famous bull-taming sport Jallikattu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Pongal celebrations, a clarification on Tuesday stated dismissing reports of such programme has been scheduled, according to news agency ANI.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In the past few days, several media outlets reported that Russia President Vladimir Putin may be present in Alanganallur near Madurai to witness the Jallikattu that will be conducted Pongal 2020.

    "The world-famous Alanganallur (a village near Madurai) Jallikkatttu event ahead of Pongal festival attracts thousands of viewers. People from foreign countries routinely visit the spot to witness Jallikkattu. We have heard that Putin would visit the event along with the PM Modi," said a top official with Madurai district told Hindustan Times.

    PM Modi calls for UN reform; says it should be an instrument for positive change

    However, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar, who represents Thirumangalam assembly constituency in Madurai district, told HT that there was no official confirmation of the news.

    The practice of Jallikattu, also known as Eruthazhuvuthal or Manju virattu, is traditionally held annually in Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on the Mattu Pongal day which is widely known as Makar Sakranti.

    The Supreme Court order to ban the bull-taming sport had last year triggered state-wide protests among people who for years have been playing the sport as part of the festival.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 1:03 [IST]
