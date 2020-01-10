Fact check: Viral video on JNU violence leaves ABVP ‘mortified’

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 10: A viral video showing a man in a red jacket beating another wearing green during the JNU violence that went viral on social media has left ABVP red faced.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, BJP leaders and several journalists tweeted the video alleging that Sunday violence was triggered by leftist groups attacking ABVP activists.

Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati also tweeted the video with similar allegations.

Video bears witness to #JNU VC @mamidala90's statement that those opposing registration for Winter session of #JNU are behind violence to scuttle the academic process of varsity, the tweet said.

PBNS Exclusive - JNU Faculty members who were witness to the cycle of violence captured in the below video explain the sequence of events that also saw the manhandling of a faculty member. https://t.co/jbsVn6pnrd — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) January 8, 2020

BJP leader Amit Malviya, BJP IT head and convenor BJP Himachal Chetan Bragta and other BJP office-bearers also re-tweeted the videoc claiming left hand in violence.

However, during a fact check it was found that it was a false video and the man in the red jacket is actually a ABVP member.

"The man in the red jacket is ABVP member Sharvender Kumar, a third-year PhD student at Centre for West Asian Studies, School of International Studies in JNU. His identity was confirmed to Alt News by four JNU students, two of whom are from SIS." Altnews, which assesses fake news, disclosed on Monday.

No arrest has been made in the case after masked assailants violently attacked JNU students and teachers on the campus, even as the Centre said that the Delhi Police was on the verge of cracking the case.