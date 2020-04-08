Fact check: Viral 'poster' urging people to give standing ovation for PM Modi is false

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 08: A viral poster has been circulating on various social media platforms urging people to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation for five minutes on 12 April, Sunday over his fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

With a picture of the PM Modi, the message reads, "This man has done so much for us and our nation. This Sunday on 12th of April 2020, 5 pm let us give a standing ovation and salute our Prime Minister."

Critics of the Prime Minister had shared the poster on social media while questioning the underlining sycophancy.

Prasar Bharati News Services in their official Twitter handle wrote,''Fact Check: The origins of this poster which is doing rounds in some social media circuits is questionable and suspect. People are requested to not pay any attention to it. PM @narendramodi

has said prima facie this seems to be an attempt to drag his name into controversy.''

Fact Check:



The origins of this poster which is doing rounds in some social media circuits is questionable and suspect. People are requested to not pay any attention to it. PM @narendramodi has said prima facie this seems to be an attempt to drag his name into controversy. pic.twitter.com/UIEBD4ivDI — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) April 8, 2020

Even, the PM denounced the move calling it an act of mischief.

PM Modi said that if someone really loves and wants to honour him they should take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis continues. He added that there can be no greater honour for him than this.