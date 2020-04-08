  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Viral 'poster' urging people to give standing ovation for PM Modi is false

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Apr 08: A viral poster has been circulating on various social media platforms urging people to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi a standing ovation for five minutes on 12 April, Sunday over his fight against coronavirus COVID-19.

    Viral poster claiming standing ovation

    With a picture of the PM Modi, the message reads, "This man has done so much for us and our nation. This Sunday on 12th of April 2020, 5 pm let us give a standing ovation and salute our Prime Minister."

    Critics of the Prime Minister had shared the poster on social media while questioning the underlining sycophancy.

    Prasar Bharati News Services in their official Twitter handle wrote,''Fact Check: The origins of this poster which is doing rounds in some social media circuits is questionable and suspect. People are requested to not pay any attention to it. PM @narendramodi

    has said prima facie this seems to be an attempt to drag his name into controversy.''

    Even, the PM denounced the move calling it an act of mischief.

    PM Modi said that if someone really loves and wants to honour him they should take the responsibility of a poor family, at least as long as the coronavirus crisis continues. He added that there can be no greater honour for him than this.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fake news buster

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X