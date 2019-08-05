Fact Check: There’s nothing called Article 30(A) that says Bhagavad Gita or Quran can't be taught

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 05: After the decision to scrap Article 370 in J&K, a viral message which is doing round on various social media claims that under Article 30 of the Indian Constitution, Quran, which is the religious text of Islam, is allowed in madrasas, while, allegedly under Article 30(A), Bhagavad Gita, cannot be read in schools. The post gives the impression that the Constitution is biased on the teaching of religious text.

The claim that under the constitution, Quran can be taught in madrasas but Bhagavad Gita cannot be read in schools is absolutely false.

To verify the claim, while checking the article in the Constitution and found that Article 30(A) does not even exist. There is no Article 30(A). The sub clause to Article 30 is Article 30(1A).

So what does Article 30(1A) means?

Article 30(1) says that all minorities, whether based on religion or language, shall have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. Article 30(1A) deals with the fixation of the amount for acquisition of property of any educational institution established by minority groups.