    Fact check: Is that Kim Jong Un lying dead in a coffin?

    New Delhi, Apr 29: With absolutely no clarity on North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, rumours have sparked off about his whereabouts and health.

    There is a viral image that claims to show Kim Jong lying in a coffin. The image is a doctored one. The funeral is that of his father, Kim Jong II, who died in 2011 from a heart attack.

    The viral image shows the man covered in a red blanket with his head resting on a pillow.

    The image is being attributed to the Japanese Network JNN and Hong Kong Satellite TV. It may be recalled that a similar doctored image of the leader in the coffin was first shared on Twitter in October 2017.

    North Korea has been claiming that he is fine and even released a letter said to be written by him on the construction of a holiday resort. It has also been claimed that he sent a message to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    There has been a frenzy of speculation about Kim in the absence of any image that has been released by North Korea. The viral image however matches a picture from his father's funeral after his death in 2011.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
