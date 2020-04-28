  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Is government going to cut allowance of Central Govt employees?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: A news report in Hindi claiming that the government has proposed to cut the LTC has created panic among the Central government employees.

    The report claims that the government is readying a proposal to cut various allowance including, LTC, leave encashment during LTC or leave encashment on retirement, OTA and medical reimbursement.

    Fact check: Is government going to cut allowance of Central Govt employees?
    Representational Image

    The Ministry of Finance and Corporate Affairs said that the reporter's interpretation was based on an interpretation of the Department of Expenditure's order dated April 8, 2020. He filed the news based on his own assumptions and without cross verification of facts from anyone in the DoPT or Ministry of Finance.

    Fake News Buster

    These payments will be paid as per existing norms the Ministry also said.

    More FAKE NEWS BUSTER News

    Read more about:

    fake news buster central government employees allowances

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X