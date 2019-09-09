  • search
    Fact Check: Many Twitter accounts of Dr K Sivan! Does he even have one

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 09: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday clarified that the social media accounts, which are operational on Twitter and other different social media platforms in the name of ISRO chief K Sivan are fake.

    "It is noticed that accounts in the name of Kailasavadivoo Sivan is operational on many Social media. This is to clarify that Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, does not have any personal accounts."

    ISRO Dr. K Sivan
    ISRO said that its official account on all social media platforms are as follows:

    https://www.twitter.com/isro

    https://www.facebook.com/ISRO

    Youtube ISRO Official

    Multiple fake accounts in the name of ISRO chief popped up on different social media platforms minutes after Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander's lost contact with ISRO scientists just 2.1 above the moon's surface.

    Kailasavadivoo Sivan, one such twitter account garnered over 30,000 followers within no time.

    Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

    Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
