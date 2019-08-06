Fact Check: Don't believe these FAKE messages on sale of property in Kashmir

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 06: Fake land and property sale messages offering buyers land in J&K hae started circulating on social media, barely hours after the scrapping of Article 370 that accorded "special status" to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Book your land at Kashmir Laal Chowk Rd from 11.25 lakh starting with GST. KASHMIR 370 removed. Limited stock! For more details call on 9019292918," a text message that went viral offered land in Srinagar's Lal Chowk for 11.5 lakh INR.

However, as a report in Idia Today found, the text message was not fake. When they contacted the number with the message it was found that it belonged to a West-Bengal based restate company called Eden Realty that has worked on several projects in Bengal, including ones commissioner by the state government.

The company spokesperson also said that the message was obviously fake as it was impossible to provide land in the location specified at the low rate being advertised.

Many took to twitter to point out that it is fake.

Home Minister Amit Shah announced the decision to scrap Article 370 and Article 35(A) of the Constitution that granted special rights to Jammu & Kashmir.

With the decision, citizens from across the country will be allowed to purchase property in the hilly state. Previously, only recognised citizens of Jammu and Kashmir could purchase land there.

Ever since the announcement, Indians have been inquiring about property dealers and rates of property or land in Kashmir.