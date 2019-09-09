  • search
    Fact check: Don't fall for these fake viral images of Chandrayaan-2's vikram lander

    By Shreya
    New Delhi, Sep 09: The news of Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander being located on the lunar surface by ISRO on Sunday has lent a ray of hope among Indians of the space agency re-establishing contact with the module, with many of them expressing their emotions on social media, while keeping their fingers crossed.

    Image credit: Twitter

    From Twitter to Facebook, netizens expressed a range of sentiments - pride, curiosity, hope and patriotism and many shared pictures of the lander or the Indian tricolour.

    Riding big on the Chandrayaan-2 development, several pictures of the "Vikram lander spotted" started trending on Twitter.

    Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's 'Vikram' lander not broken, now lying in a tilted position

    The images were also were attributed wrogly to "being released ISRO Chief K.Sivan."

    Jonathan O'Callaghan, a space journalist, has pointed out that these images are fake. A quick fact check of the image also leads you to the 'Apollo 16 landing site.'

    Not losing hope, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan 2's 'Vikram' lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing.

      ISRO spots Vikram Lander on lunar surface, orbiter captures image

      Vikram, with rover 'Pragyan' housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

      Chandrayaan 2 comprises an orbiter, lander (Vikram) and rover (Pragyan). The mission life of the lander and rover is one Lunar day, which is equal to 14 earth days.

      Story first published: Monday, September 9, 2019, 15:04 [IST]
