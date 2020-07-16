Fact check: Does Vodka prevent COVID-19

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 16: A letter from a famous US hospital, St Lukes has re-surfaced again, claiming that drinking alcohol, especially Vodka can help reduce the risk of getting COVID-19.

A similar letter had done the rounds in March, during the peak of the outbreak. However, this was debunked by the hospital in March itself. The hospital said that it had not released any such letter.

"False reports are circulating that say drinking alcohol can reduce the risk of COVID-19. THIS IS NOT TRUE. Saint Luke's follows CDC guidance," a post by the hospital read.

Fact check: Has Russia actually found coronavirus vaccine

On the other hand, alcohol can impair the immune responses in your respiratory pathways, which increases the risk of getting respiratory infections. It also reduces the number of white blood cells in your lungs, which impacts the activity of macrophages, the white blood cell that fights viral infections.

Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), USA only recommends topical use of alcohol in the form of hand sanitisers to prevent COVID-19. It also says that you must wash your hands with soap and clean water for 20 seconds.