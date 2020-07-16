YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Does Vodka prevent COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 16: A letter from a famous US hospital, St Lukes has re-surfaced again, claiming that drinking alcohol, especially Vodka can help reduce the risk of getting COVID-19.

    A similar letter had done the rounds in March, during the peak of the outbreak. However, this was debunked by the hospital in March itself. The hospital said that it had not released any such letter.

    Fact check: Does Vodka prevent COVID-19
    Representational Image

    "False reports are circulating that say drinking alcohol can reduce the risk of COVID-19. THIS IS NOT TRUE. Saint Luke's follows CDC guidance," a post by the hospital read.

    Fact check: Has Russia actually found coronavirus vaccine

    On the other hand, alcohol can impair the immune responses in your respiratory pathways, which increases the risk of getting respiratory infections. It also reduces the number of white blood cells in your lungs, which impacts the activity of macrophages, the white blood cell that fights viral infections.

      Bihar bridge collapse: Rs 263 crores washed away in 29 days, who is responsible? | Oneindia News

      The Centers for Disease Control (CDC), USA only recommends topical use of alcohol in the form of hand sanitisers to prevent COVID-19. It also says that you must wash your hands with soap and clean water for 20 seconds.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus fake news buster

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue