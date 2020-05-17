Fact check: Does spraying on disinfectant on streets kill coronavirus

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that spraying of disinfectant on streets does not eliminate the coronavirus.

Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or market places is not recommended to kill coronavirus, the WHO has said.

"Even in the absence of organic matter, chemical spraying is unlikely to adequately cover all surfaces for the duration of the required contact time needed to inactivate pathogens." The streets and pavements are not considered as reservoirs of infection of coronavirus. Spraying disinfectants, even outside can be dangerous to human health, the WHO also said.

This could be physically and psychologically harmful and would not reduce an infected person's ability to spread the virus through droplets or contact. Spraying chlorine or other toxic chemicals on people can cause eye and skin irritation, bronchospasm and gastrointestinal effects, WHO also said.