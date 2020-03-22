Fact check: Does clapping kill coronavirus? It does not

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 22: A post claiming that clapping will kill coronavirus has gone viral on Instagram. The post by happythist_vendantika viewed over 130k times has gone viral.

    The post says how brilliantly Modi is using energy medicine to diminish coronavirus. He so wonderfully orated how to take care during this time and bringing in Janta curfew. But the most exciting part for me was the 5 minute clapping.

    The post further says, 'so guys both these actions have a science behind it. Firstly clapping kids lots of bacteria in and around our vicinity. Temples have bells not only for disciplines to focus on prayers, but to also clean the environment."

    First and foremost, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to clap, he did mean that it was being done to kill the virus. He said, " for the past two months, millions are working day and night in hospitals and airports. On March 22 at 5 pm, we should stand on our doorways, balconies and keep clapping and ringing bells for five minutes to salute and encourage them."

    Another user explained the logic behind Janta curfew. She said that the life span of the coronavirus is 8 to 12 hours and the curfew is for 14 hours. So the virus will not get in touch with the human body for 12 hours and this will kill the virus.

    Both claims are scientifically wrong. The World Health Organisation says that "it is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment)."

    If you think a surface may be infected, clean it with simple disinfectant to kill the virus and protect yourself and others. Clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth, or nose, WHO also said.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 22, 2020, 12:22 [IST]
