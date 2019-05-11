Fact check: Did the BJP use a duplicate Gautam Gambhir

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, May 11: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia accused the BJP of using a duplicate Gautam Gambhir for the election campaign.

A photograph was circulated in which Gautam was seen seated inside the vehicle and standing atop the car was a man who resembled Gambhir.

The BJP has denied that it had used a lookalike. The party also clarified that Gambhir sat down as he was feeling unwell. An Indian Express report while quoting Delhi BJP spokesperson, Praveen Shankar said that the man atop the vehicle was Gaurav Arora.

He is a close friend of Gambhir since his school days. Moreover his brother Manohar Arora is an active party worker in Karol Bagh, the report also said.

AAP sends notice to BJP, Gambhir demanding apology

Sisodia tweeted, "This is the mahamilawat of Congress and BJP. Gautam Gambhir is sitting below in an AC car. He has a problem with the heat. A lookalike is standing in his place wearing a cap. Confusing the 'duplicate' for Gautam Gambhir, workers are garlanding him. And the one who is a duplicate is a Congress politician."

The Aam Aadmi Party then released a statement in which it said, " it is disturbing to see the people of East Delhi coming out in the heat to meet and garland their leader. On the contrary he is sitting cozy in an air-conditioned vehicle with the window pane up."