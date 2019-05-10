Fact check: Did Rajiv Gandhi order killings of Sikhs in 1984

New Delhi, May 10: The election battle moves to Delhi and Punjab in the final two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Stepping up its attack, the BJP blamed former (late) prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi for the Sikh massacre of 1984.

"It is on record of the Nanavati Commission that probed the riots in which the government killed its own people. The instructions to kill came directly from Rajiv Gandhi, who was then prime minister. The nation awaits justice for his karma," the BJP had said.

What had the Nanavati Commission said on the role of Rajiv Gandhi. The commission had in fact cleared him from the allegations. On pages 181 and 182 of the report, the Commission had said," it was suggested that Shri Rajiv Gandhi had told one of his officials that Sikhs should be taught a lesson. The Commission finds no substance in that allegation. The evidence in this behalf is very vague. It is not believable that Shri Rajiv Gandhi would have stated so to an official assuming that some conversation took place between him and that official."