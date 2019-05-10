  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Fact check: Did Rajiv Gandhi order killings of Sikhs in 1984

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: The election battle moves to Delhi and Punjab in the final two phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Stepping up its attack, the BJP blamed former (late) prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi for the Sikh massacre of 1984.

    Fact check: Did Rajiv Gandhi order killings of Sikhs in 1984
    File photo of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

    "It is on record of the Nanavati Commission that probed the riots in which the government killed its own people. The instructions to kill came directly from Rajiv Gandhi, who was then prime minister. The nation awaits justice for his karma," the BJP had said.

    Rajiv was not holidaying onboard INS Viraat: 2 vice admirals counter Modi's charge

    What had the Nanavati Commission said on the role of Rajiv Gandhi. The commission had in fact cleared him from the allegations. On pages 181 and 182 of the report, the Commission had said," it was suggested that Shri Rajiv Gandhi had told one of his officials that Sikhs should be taught a lesson. The Commission finds no substance in that allegation. The evidence in this behalf is very vague. It is not believable that Shri Rajiv Gandhi would have stated so to an official assuming that some conversation took place between him and that official."

    lok-sabha-home

    More RAJIV GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rajiv gandhi bjp 1984 riots

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue