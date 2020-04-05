  • search
    Fact check: Did Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi ‘break curfew to visit friends’, amid coronavirus lockdown?

    New Delhi, Apr 05: Amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus, a 90-second video of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi's car being stopped by a policeman at security check has gone viral.

    In the video, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi can be spotted sitting in the rear seat. The police can be heard saying that Section 144 is implemented in the area.

    According to social media claims, "Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Vadra defying the law of the land during the lockdown and Section 144″ imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Several Facebook and Twitter users have shared the viral video.

    However, the viral video was shot in December 2019 during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act when Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were stopped from entering Meerut. The viral video has no connection with coronavirus lockdown and is old.

