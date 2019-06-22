Fact Check: Did Pak PM's aide post Sachin Tendulkar's photo as that of Imran Khan?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 22: In yet another embarrassment, an aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan posted Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned it as 'PM Imran Khan 1969'.

Imran Khan's close aide Naeemul Haque - who is Special Assistant to the Pak PM on Political Affairs and co-founder of his party PTI, shared a picture captioned: "PM Imran Khan 1969."

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

Naeem's tweet has been retweeted by more than 700 times and liked more than 6000 times. After the tweet, netizens started trolling Naeem in hilarious ways.

This major goof-up comes within a week of Khan attributing Rabindranath Tagore's quote to Khalil Gibran, and getting massively trolled on Twitter for it.

Here's what the twirretari said:

Is thread me kya mast pakistani ladkiya rt like kar rahi hain 😍



Mujhe pakistan twitter me bhej do https://t.co/FPgmenqPAv — Fauxy R E B E L (@GadhviLaxman) June 22, 2019