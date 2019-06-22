  • search
    Fact Check: Did Pak PM's aide post Sachin Tendulkar's photo as that of Imran Khan?

    New Delhi, June 22: In yet another embarrassment, an aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan posted Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's photo on Twitter Saturday and captioned it as 'PM Imran Khan 1969'.

    File photo of Imran Khan

    Imran Khan's close aide Naeemul Haque - who is Special Assistant to the Pak PM on Political Affairs and co-founder of his party PTI, shared a picture captioned: "PM Imran Khan 1969."

    Naeem's tweet has been retweeted by more than 700 times and liked more than 6000 times. After the tweet, netizens started trolling Naeem in hilarious ways.

    This major goof-up comes within a week of Khan attributing Rabindranath Tagore's quote to Khalil Gibran, and getting massively trolled on Twitter for it.

    Here's what the twirretari said:

    imran khan sachin tendulkar

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 22:27 [IST]
