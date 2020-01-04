Fake image of an Indian Army Jawan pulling top of a female anti-CAA protester in Assam goes viral

New Delhi, Jan 04: Amid the ongoing agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, an image showing a man dressed in uniform pulling the top of a female protester is doing rounds on social media.

The viral post claims how the Indian Army is treating women who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Assam. The claim, however, is false.

The post in Hindi claims: "(if) today this is the situation in Assam then tomorrow you will definitely see this in Delhi and UP. Delhi has people from every corner of the country, how will they show their documents?"

In fact, the image is not at all connected to the anti-CAA protests in Assam.

According to REUTERS, the picture is of a Tibetan protester struggling with police officers in front of the United Nations building in Kathmandu March 24, 2008.

Hence, the claim that the incident took place in Assam during anti-CAA protests proved false.