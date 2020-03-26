  • search
    Fact check: A moist throat does not prevent or kill coronavirus

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 26: Despite it being proven untrue on various occasions, a message claiming that a moist throat will kill coronavirus.

    The message has been circulated several times on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp.

    Representational Image

    Several queries have been pouring in regarding the message. The message says that drinking water every 15 minutes may help in preventing the coronavirus.

    Fact check: No spraying of medicine is happening in Bengaluru to kill coronavirus

    Those who get this message please educate the rest that this is a completely untrue claim. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) too did a fact check of this message after it was brought to its notice.

    The NDMA said," claim: A moist throat can ensure protection from corona infection. Fact: False. There is no scientific evidence to support to this claim."

    The World Health Organisation has also said that coronavirus can survive in hot and humid climates. 2019-nCOV has spread to countries with both hot and humid climates, as well as cold and dry, WHO also said.

    In another message, WHO said, " while staying hydrated by drinking water is important for overall health, it does not prevent coronavirus infection."

    Meanwhile you can read what the original fake message had to say. "SERIOUS EXCELLENT ADVICE by Japanese doctors treating COVID-19 cases. Everyone should ensure your mouth & throat is moist, never DRY. Take a few sips of water every 15 mins at least. WHY? Even if the virus gets into your mouth...drinking water or other liquids will WASH them down through your oesophagus and into the stomach. Once there in tummy...your stomach ACID will kill all the virus. If you don't drink enough water more regularly...the virus can enter your windpipes and into the LUNGS. That's very dangerous."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 9:59 [IST]
