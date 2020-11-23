Facing flak, Kerala govt puts on hold controversial Police Act amendment; Cong demands withdrawal

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 23: The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Government in Kerala on Monday put on hold implementation of the controversial amendment to the state Police Act citing criticism from various quarters.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government was not intending to implement the amendment act now as even those who supported the LDF and those who stood for protection of democracy expressed concern about it.

'We are not intending to implement the amended Kerala Police Act. A detailed discussion will be held in the state assembly in this regard and further steps will be taken after hearing views from various quarters,' he said in a statement.

Opposition parties have slammed the amendment, brought through an ordinance, providing for imprisonment up to five years to those making defamatory social media posts, saying it was against freedom of speech and the press.