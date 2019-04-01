  • search
    Facebook removes 687 pages, accounts linked to Congress IT cell

    New Delhi, Apr 01: Social media giant Facebook on Monday said it has removed 687 pages and accounts linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Congress party as it cracks down on fake accounts and spam.

    These accounts, it said, were part of a coordinated networks and were removed not based on content or fake news but for "inauthentic behaviour" and for pushing spam.

    Representational Image

    They said, "We removed 687 Facebook Pages and accounts - the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by our automated systems - that engaged in coordinated inauthentic behavior in India & were linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the Indian National Congress."

    Facebook moves to curb white nationalism, separatism on platform

    They added, "We removed 103 Pages, Groups and accounts on both Facebook and Instagram for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a network that originated in Pakistan."

    Besides, Facebook has also removed 103 pages, groups and accounts on its platform and Instagram for engaging in similar behaviour as part of a network that originated in Pakistan.

