Facebook policy head Ankhi Das quits days after parliament panel questioning

    New Delhi, Oct 27: Facebook India's policy head Ankhi Das, who was in the eye of storm over alleged bias in blocking of hate content on the social media platform, has quit the company.

    The resignation comes weeks after Facebook and Das faced questions internally from employees over how political content is regulated in its biggest market, India.

    Facebook policy head Ankhi Das
    Facebook policy head Ankhi Das

    The executive has been at the centre of a huge controversy following a report in US publication Wall Street Journal that said Facebook deliberately ignored incendiary content from members of the ruling BJP and as well as right-wing leaders who have been "flagged internally".

    Ankhi Das is said to be the executive behind the policy, WSJ reported. The report has triggered a political controversy over which the Congress and the BJP have been trading barbs for the last two days.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 19:05 [IST]
