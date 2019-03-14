Facebook and Instagram down for over 8 hours: This is how people reacted on Twitter

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 14: For more than 8 hours now, Facebook and Instagram is down for several users across the globe. Apart from these even WhatsApp were down for some users with unidentified technical problems causing widespread disruptions.

A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance.

"Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.

Taking to Twitter, Facebook updated users on the situation. The company acknowledged the problems in a tweet saying, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

Outages for large internet platforms like Facebook or YouTube aren't unusual, but in the past they have typically restored service within an hour or two.

As the global outage continued, this is how the world reacted to it with memes and jokes about the websites not working, and the hashtags #Instagramdown and #Facebookdown on Twitter.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down. But I hear MySpace is rocking right now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 13, 2019

Facebook users coming to twitter to check why it’s not working #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/ltvKXcRttk — ً (@hobishaengbok) March 13, 2019

Instagram: we’re working really hard and doing everything we can to get instagram working again

Also instagram:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/H1Ca2AUArR — Emily (@emilywerner27) March 14, 2019

All Instagram models realizing they have to look for new jobs since they are now unemployed. #instagramdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/ccGcm8AK81 — Amir ☽ (@__amvr) March 14, 2019

All of our dumbasses realizing the mistake we made by deleting and reinstalling Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/4TFT3dRQ3b — Ally Kait (@AllyKait1) March 14, 2019

Me showing up on Twitter after mentally breaking down over Instagram #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/5ZwBTC1WKl — ひまわり ☀️🌻 (@aesthxticsz) March 14, 2019

Me: *uninstalls Instagram*

Me: *downloads it again*

Me: *tries to log in*

Instagram: Sorry there was a problem with your request

Me:#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/eHvbe0C3uw — IG @lainatheleech (@lilhomielaina) March 14, 2019

the fbi agent watching me try to login into instagram for the 1256th time #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0AUJnsUnYH — 𝒏𝒚𝒍𝒂 (@idknyla) March 14, 2019

Me logging into twitter because Instagram won’t let me log in #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/0OqsZlcrh2 — yoimchris (@fromthatstate) March 14, 2019