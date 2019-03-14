  • search
    Facebook and Instagram down for over 8 hours: This is how people reacted on Twitter

    New Delhi, Mar 14: For more than 8 hours now, Facebook and Instagram is down for several users across the globe. Apart from these even WhatsApp were down for some users with unidentified technical problems causing widespread disruptions.

    A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance.

    "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.

    Taking to Twitter, Facebook updated users on the situation. The company acknowledged the problems in a tweet saying, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We're working to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

    Outages for large internet platforms like Facebook or YouTube aren't unusual, but in the past they have typically restored service within an hour or two.

    As the global outage continued, this is how the world reacted to it with memes and jokes about the websites not working, and the hashtags #Instagramdown and #Facebookdown on Twitter.

