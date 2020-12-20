Facebook, Instagram accounts blocked after live video, claim farmers

YouTube
    New Delhi, Dec 20: Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws on Sunday alleged that their Facebook and Instagram accounts were blocked on Sunday after they held a live broadcast.

    Facebook page of Kisan Ekta Morcha, an organisation leading farmers' protest against the farm laws, was "unpublished" over alleged violation of the social networking website's community standards on spam.

    In a tweet, Kisan Ekta Morcha claimed that its official Facebook page (@kisanektamorcha) with over 7 lakh followers has been removed by the social media giant.

    "This is what they can do when people raise their voices When they can't beat us ideologically... #DigitalKisan #SuppressingTheVoiceOfDissent," Kisan Ekta Morcha alleged on Twitter.

    After outrage over the move on Twitter, Facebook decided to restore the page of the Kisan Ekta Morcha.

    "We have restored Kisan Ekta Morcha's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/kisanektamorcha) and regret the inconvenience caused," a spokesperson for Facebook said.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 20, 2020, 22:51 [IST]
