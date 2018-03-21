Facebook data theft row: BJP has nothing to hide, says Sambit Patra

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday said all and sundry wished to take credit for the saffron party's successful campaign in the 2014 election, even if they had played no part in it.

Taking to Twitter, Patra said,''BJP has nothing to hide. Let me say that as far as 2014 BJP campaign is concerned 1,000 websites & 10,000 individuals had sought credit for the same&we have seen the named company has downed its website after allegation that it was carrying the name of BJP.''

Earlier in the day, Congress on Wednesday denied links to a political data analytics firm that has been accused of stealing data to allegedly influence electoral process while accusing the BJP of having availed its services in 2010.

OneIndia News

