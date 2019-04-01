Facebook also pulls down 15 pages linked to IT firm behind NaMo app

New Delhi, Apr 2: Amid an uproar over the Facebook pulling down 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress, what has now to fore is that 15 pages linked to an IT firm which is reportedly associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's NaMo app have also been removed.

Reports quoted Facebook as saying that such pages and accounts were taken down based on their behaviour.

15 pages removed were connected to an IT company called Silver Touch Technologies Ltd, which also created Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official app.

Earlier today, Facebook removed 687 pages and accounts that were connected to individuals associated with the Congress IT cell. Reports further claim that Silver Touch, an Ahmedabad-based company, is best known for its alleged connections to the Facebook page called 'India Eye' and for having worked for the Gujarat state government and various Central government departments.

A Reuters report quoted Facebook as saying that it also banned some accounts linked to an Indian company "associated with" a mobile app promoted by the BJP.

Besides, Facebook has also removed 103 pages, groups and accounts on its platform and Instagram for engaging in similar behaviour as part of a network that originated in Pakistan, said reports.