FaceApp age challenge goes viral, Check out these hilarious meme to see what they look like

New Delhi, July 18: Hopefully, you aren't living under a rock and are aware of the new trend that is the FaceApp Challenge that is breaking the internet and it's actually hilarious.

You might have noticed when you open your social media feed to the shock of watching all your friends and family's aged photos. Yes, indeed, the FaceApp has taken over our lives and social feeds, yet again.

Note that FaceApp is nothing new in and of itself. It is is a mobile app for iOS and Android that uses neural network technology to automatically generate wildly realistic transformations of your face. The app first came out in 2017 and offers a wide variety of popular filters and editing effects. However, it's going viral right now because of a new filter which makes you look 60 years older.

So all you have to do is download the app, select a photo of yourself to drastically age and then try out the free old option in the age section of the app. It then edits your chosen face by giving it wrinkles, grey hair and other little details which combine to create a very old face.

For now, everyone from film stars to cricketers is trying out the app. Here are some of the best memes:

When you enter on social networks and you’r the only one who doesn’t use #FaceApp pic.twitter.com/6FLSQdDhr3 — Ana🌻 (@Ana_mmihajlovic) July 16, 2019

Is it weird that I find #FaceApp so...comforting? pic.twitter.com/HxBrGu1qNE — Hannah Hart (@harto) July 17, 2019

AI photo editor FaceApp takes everybody by storm. Meanwhile, some of the creatures might not live long enough for one!#FaceApp #AgeChallenge #climatechange #GlobalWarming pic.twitter.com/vQMLGgfAsZ — DigitaLabs (@digitalabsindia) July 17, 2019

[1] Sorry to be a party pooper, as fun as FaceApp might be, you’re effectively donating free biometric data to a private start-up who can sell it on to anyone they please, including health, insurance, and security firms... #FaceApp — Silverlining (@silverliningdub) July 17, 2019

